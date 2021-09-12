Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Ganpati statue dons a PPE kit in Gujarat to increase COVID 19 vaccination awareness

To increase the awareness COVID 19 is not over in India yet, the organizers of a Ganpati pandal in Vejalpur Ahmedabad have modeled the entire theme of the pandal on COVID 19. One of the aims of the theme is to increase awareness about the COVID 19 vaccination and busts some myths around it. Ganpati Bappa statue in the pandal can be wearing a doctor’s PPE kit while donning a face mask and stethoscope. In a chat with Indian Express, the organizers explained that the decoration of the pandal is an ode to the countless frontline workers and healthcare professionals who are fighting the pandemic bravely.

One of the organizers of the committee, Prashant Lagad spoke about why they came up with its unique theme. He said, “We have always tried to make a pandal on a theme that deals with a contemporary situation. When in 2019 the surgical strike happened, we had featured Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. So, it was only natural that we will have a Covid-related theme this year.” He added by saying, “We all need to get vaccinated as soon as possible, it’s the need of the hour. So we tried to counter some of the misinformation”.

Take a look at the video:

In the pandal, along with playing the religious songs, the organizers have been making public services announcements regarding Covid-19 as well at regular intervals. Prashant said that their initiative about Covid vaccines did get the attention of the locals. The organizers also mentioned that the entire arrangement has been done keeping in mind the protocols related to COVID 19.

Also Read| Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Shubh muhurat, date and significance