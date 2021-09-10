Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Mumbai Police seeks Bappa’s help to urge people to stay safe during COVID 19 pandemic

The COVID 19 pandemic, which had hit the nation last year, had not just changed the way we lived our lives but also affected the festivals and the festive spirit. While the deadly virus has claimed lakhs of lives so far, sanitisers and masks have become our permanent companions. And while it is Ganesh Chaturthi today, a festival that is celebrated on a grand scale across Maharashtra, the authorities have been urging people to stay safe and follow the COVID 19 protocol.

And while Mumbai Police’s cyber team is known for sharing quirky posts on social media to spread their message, this time they have sought Lord Ganesha’s help to urge people to stay safe amid the pandemic. Taking to the Twitter handle, the Mumbai police shared a post featuring different names of Lord Ganesha such as Mangalmurti, Gajanana, Siddhivinayaka, Ganesha, Bhalchandra, Lambodara, Pitambara and Ekdanta. The Mumbai Police highlighted that all the names of Lord Ganesha share one message which is “Take Care”. The post was captioned as, “Bappa is addressed by many names, but ultimately he always will have but one message for you. #HappyGaneshChaturthi”

Take a look at the post:

Bappa is addressed by many names, but ultimately he always will have but one message for you.#HappyGaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/kClUft6vCF — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 10, 2021

Meanwhile, given the popularity of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai, BMC and Mumbai police have come together and have put in place restriction so that COVID 19 cases doesn’t surge in the city. According to media reports, the Mumbai Police has imposed Section 144 in the city which does not allow a gathering of more than 5 people. To note, this rule will come into effect from today, i.e, September 10 onwards and will stay in place for the entire duration of the festival.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai Police impose section 144 from 10 to 19 September, processions banned