Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Ganpati idol with 7000 sea shells; WATCH

The much-awaited Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have started from today, 10th September and will continue for the upcoming 10 days. On the blessed occasion, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a magnificent Ganpati art with a whooping 7000 sea shells on the Puri beach of Odisha. He also wrote the words ‘World Peace’ beside his art.

Sudarsan Pattnaik has been creating beautiful sand art for years now. However, this Ganesh Chaturthi, he brought in a new twist, and created an installation of Ganpati’s face with sea shells. Pattnaik took to social media platforms and posted the photo and video of his work of art. Taking to Twitter, Pattnaik shared a photo and wrote, “#HappyGaneshChaturthi May Lord Ganesh bless all. First time I have used 7000 Seashells on my SandArt installation with message “World Peace “at Puri beach in Odisha.”

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Here’s why the festival is celebrated for 10 days

As soon as he shared the picture, it went viral, and has been shared by many social media pages and news portals since. Twitterati absolutely loved Pattnaik’s seashell installation and quote tweeted his post. While one user wrote, “Speechless. SO creative and serene!!”, another said, “What a glorious sand art by world famous and Padmasree awarded @sudarsansand ji at Puri sea beach.”

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Try these 6 microwave sweet recipes this festival

Pattnaik even shared a video of his sea-shell studded Ganpati installation on Instagram.

Take a look:

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Quotes, wishes and messages to send your loved ones

Talking about Ganesh Chaturthi, just like last year, this year too the celebrations around the country have been muted and controlled, given the tricky Covid situation at the moment. People have been asked to celebrate the festival at home, and processions have been banned, as the number of Covid 19 cases are not going down.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: 5 Ways to please Lord Ganesha this festival