Ganesh Chaturthi: After BMC, Mumbai Police issues an order prohibiting darshan of Ganapati idols in pandals

The nation has entered into the mood of celebration. The 10-days of the Ganesh festival will start from tomorrow. Everyone is preparing for the festival. However, since last year the festival spirit has been dampening because of the Coronavirus. And this year too, the situation remains the same. As it is expected that cases may rise and to avoid the situation, the Mumbai Police has issued an order for the people today. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also issued guidelines in this regard.

ANI tweeted, “Mumbai Police issues an order, prohibiting darshan of Ganapati idols in pandals on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi; says organizers should arrange digital darshan.” The police have also formed a ‘Special 13’ squad which has been given the task to ensure that people follow COVID protocols during the festive season. Police will take action against people who don’t wear masks and don’t follow guidelines. The Mumbai Police said if any devotee is physically going to the mandal, a token system and schedule should be in place to avoid crowding.

The BMC has also banned physical darshan for devotees at the public Ganpati pandals and appealed to citizens to celebrate the festival with simplicity. “Considering the potential danger of a third COVID-19 wave, devotees are strictly forbidden from taking darshan. It has been decided that Ganeshotsav mandals should provide darshan facility to devotees through cable network, website, Facebook or (other) social media,” it tweeted.

To note, Mumbai has reported 353 new COVID-19 cases and two fresh fatalities, as per official data. The number is only increasing.

