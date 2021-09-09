Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai Police impose section 144 from 10 to 19 September, processions banned

With the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi beginning tomorrow i.e 10 September, Mumbaikars have geared up to celebrate the festival after the lull of 2020. However, the city's civic body BMC and Mumbai Police have put in place restrictions so that Covid-19 cases do not surge drastically.

A few days ago, the BMC had banned physical darshan at pandals in the city. On Thursday, the Mumbai Police followed suit banning the public from visiting the city's pandals. Now, in another update, the Mumbai Police have also imposed Section 144 in the city which does not allow a gathering of more than 5 people. The rule will come into effect from 10 September onwards and stay in place for the entire duration of the festival.

“Mumbai Police impose Sec 144 CrPC in Mumbai from 10-19 Sept. No Ganpati processions will be allowed. More than 5 people not allowed to gather at a place. Devotees to take darshan of Lord Ganesha online. Order applicable under the jurisdiction area of Mumbai Police Commissionerate,” news agency ANI reported.

The size of Ganesh statues have also been capped like last year. There will also be no processions under this new rule. Just yesterday, Mumbai's Mayor Kishori Pednekar had warned Mumbaikars of the third wave. Speaking to reporters, she had said, "The third wave is not coming, it is already here."

Even though cases in Mumbai have stayed well within the 500 mark in the last few weeks and fewer deaths have been recorded, authorities are cautious and demanding citizens to stay alert.

