This Ganesh Chaturthi, Mumbai Police welcome Ganpati Bappa in IPS avatar

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is going on in full swing across the country and people are celebrating the holy festival with a lot of zeal. In fact, the social media has been abuzz with pics and videos from the Ganesh Utsav. To note, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on a large scale in Maharashtra. Although the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic has affected the celebrations since last year, Ganesh Utsav is being celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm this year. Meanwhile, the authorities have also been urging people to stay safe during the pandemic.

In fact, the cyber team of Mumbai Police, which is known for their quirky social media posts, have sought help from Lord Ganesha as they celebrated the holy festival their way. Yes! The Mumbai Police team celebrated Ganesh Utsav with an idol of Ganpati Bappa dressed as an IPS officer. In fact, they even shared a pic of Lord Ganesha’s idol wherein it was dressed in a khaki uniform with shoes and a hat. The post was captioned as, “India's Premier Security Welcome our new officer in charge, Ganpati Bappa in an IPS avatar, currently posted at the residence of PI Rajendra Kane, Vile Parle PS”.

Take a look at Mumbai Police’s posts:

India's Premier Security Welcome our new officer in charge, Ganapati Bappa in an IPS avatar, currently posted at the residence of PI Rajendra Kane, Vile Parle PS.#BappaInKhaki pic.twitter.com/msXwwqR2UA — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police also sought the help of Lord Ganesha to urge people to stay safe during the pandemic. Taking to the Twitter handle, the Mumbai police shared a post featuring different names of Lord Ganesha such as Mangalmurti, Gajanana, Siddhivinayaka, Ganesha, Bhalchandra, Lambodara, Pitambara and Ekdanta. The Mumbai Police highlighted that all the names of Lord Ganesha share one message which is “Take Care”.

