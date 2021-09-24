Gangster gunned down inside Delhi's Rohini court, shot by two rival gang members who posed as lawyers

Delhi's Rohini court became the floor of a violent gun battle on Friday afternoon as a dreaded jailed gangster named Jitender Maan alias Gogi was brought to the court for hearing. Upon his arrival inside the court premises, Gogi was shot by two armed assailants. These assailants were reportedly from a rival gang and entered the court dressed as lawyers.

They opened fire on Gogi who was accompanied by members of the Counter Intelligence team of the Special Cell. The Special Cell team opened fire at the assailants, killing the two rival gang members who had posed as assailants. Gangster Gogi was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead as he succumbed to at least five to six bullet injuries.

A part of the high-voltage drama at the Rohini court was also caught on camera as gunshots could be heard in the video footage. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, told ANI, "Two criminals opened fire at gangster (Jitender Mann) 'Gogi' when he was taken to the (Rohini) court for a hearing. In retaliation, police shot dead both the attackers. One of them was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000."

According to a report in Indian Express, Gogi’s associate Kuldeep alias Fajja had managed to escape from police custody when he was produced in Karkardooma Court a few months ago. Since then, a team of Counter Intelligence had been accompanying Gogi and his associates during their court hearings.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s name is the latest addition in the dictionary of Indian Sign Language launched by PM Modi