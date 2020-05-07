Gas Leak in Visakhapatnam: 7 killed and 5000 hospitalised after styrene gas leaks at Andhra Pradesh Plant

A styrene gas leak at LG Polymers industry in Visakhapatnam has resulted in 7 deaths and 200 victims being hospitalised.

After Bhopal Gas Tragedy that took place years ago, the gas leak accident that occurred in Visakhapatnam today is another spine-chilling incident. A major gas leak at an Andhra Pradesh Plant today morning resulted in 7 deaths and 5000 citizens in Vishakhapatnam falling sick. The alleged gas leak from a chemical plant in Vizag happened around 3 am at LG Polymers industry at RR Venkatapuram near the Naiduthota area close to Gopalapatnam.

Many people were found lying unconscious on the roads within a 3km radius where the gas leak took place. Some faced severe breathing difficulties while others complained of headaches, rashes in the body, and soar eyes. Ambulance and fire tenders reached the spot along with the police and evacuated 3000 people from the affected area. Horrifying videos and photos from the blood-curling gas leak accident have been doing rounds on the internet.

The gas leak has claimed 7 lives with over 20 people being critically ill. Around 200 people have been hospitalised and 5000 people have complained of health issues after the alleged incident in Visakhapatnam. The cause of the catastrophe has not been identified as yet but the NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in the area and a rescue operation is underway.

#UPDATE 3 persons, including one child, dead after chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam: District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO). #AndhraPradesh https://t.co/sEx1YdgeOZ — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

There have been 7 casualties so far, one of them fell into well while trying to escape. #VizagGasLeak occurred at around 3:30 am today morning. The evacuation operation is still underway. The plant was shut due to the countrywide lockdown: Andhra Pradesh DGP, DG Sawang to ANI. pic.twitter.com/ua4wT6PWwZ — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

Andhra Pradesh: Visakhapatnam District Collector Vinay Chand visited King George Hospital where people affected by #VizagGasLeak are being treated. pic.twitter.com/tEZLriS82b — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

