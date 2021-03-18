Geeta & Babita Phogat’s cousin Ritika Phogat dies by suicide after losing wrestling tournament final: Report

Ritika Phogat has died by suicide. The police investigation has started into the matter, but it is speculated that she took this extreme step as she was not able to bear the embarrassment of losing match.

Trigger Warning

In a tragic incident, Geeta and Babita Phogat’s cousin Ritika Phogat has allegedly died by suicide. It is reported that she took this extreme step after losing the final match of a wrestling tournament. Various media reports claim that Ritika was depressed due to her loss in the match. However, the police have started the investigation into the matter. As reported, Ritika had participated in a state-level competition at Bharatpur between March 12 and 14. She was found dead at the home of her uncle and legendary wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat.

India Today reported that Ritika was trained under Dronacharya Awardee Mahavir Singh Phogat. News agency ANI quoted Deputy Superintendent of Police, Charkhi Dadri, Ram Singh Bishnoi, saying, “Ritika, wrestler, and cousin of Babita Phogat, died allegedly by suicide on March 17. The reason behind it might have been her defeat at a recent wrestling tournament in Rajasthan. Investigations are underway." She lost the final by 1 point. Family members are in shock after the news came out.

The film Dangal was inspired by Mahavir Phogat's life and how he trained his daughters Geeta and Babita. The film starred Aamir Khan in the tutorial role.



Geeta Phogat had won India's first ever gold medal in wrestling at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. She became the first Indian woman wrestler to qualify for the Olympics in 2012. Her sister Babita also won silver medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, a bronze at the 2012 World Wrestling Championships, and a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Disclaimer- If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

