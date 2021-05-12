A Ghaziabad family comes to the rescue of COVID 19 affected families; Serves homemade meals everyday for free

Amid the pandemic situation there are many families who are helping people by providing free meals. One such family is from Ghaziabad who has been serving free meals to COVID-19 patients and their families.

In India’s fight against the second wave of Coronavirus, people are coming forward and offering help. Right from providing oxygen cylinders to free food, common people are doing their best. Celebrities are also not behind and they have also joined hands with many NGOs to support India in this situation. There has been a spike in cases across the country. Death numbers are increasing day by day. The government has urged people to stay inside and be safe at home.

Amid this grim situation, positive news always wins hearts. There is a family in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, who has been providing food to COVID 19 affected family every day for free. The news has gone viral. When contacted about this, the couple said that some of their friends were suffering because their sisters/ mothers/ wives had tested positive. “They were not able to manage the home and then it strikes us to provide food to them. At the initial stage, it was not easy. Not everyone was welcoming. They were all hesitant,” they added.

But the couple spread the word through WhatsApp saying that they would be serving home-cooked meals to every COVID 19 affected family for free. The meals consist of paneer, beans, nutella, peas and grams.

The couple also said that they have not taken any donation from any NGO. When we say that we are in this together, we mean it. In recent times, many such stories are coming forward where people are helping from their homes in whatever capacity they can.

