Girl from Pakistan thanks PM Modi, Indian Embassy in Kyiv for helping her flee war zone in Ukraine; WATCH

Asma Shafique, a girl from Pakistan, was evacuated from war zone in Ukraine with help from the Indian Embassy in Kyiv. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Asma can be seen thanking the Indian Embassy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping her during the "very difficult situation". She said, "I'm very thankful to the Embassy of India in Kyiv for supporting us all the way here as we were stuck in a very difficult situation."

"I am also thanking the Prime Minister of India. Hope we get home safely, thanks to the Indian Embassy," she added. She is now en-route to Western Ukraine from where she will eventually be evacuated out of the country. She will be reunited with her family soon, ANI reported quoting the sources.

Previously, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India had evacuated one Bangladeshi national under Operation Ganga. On Tuesday, India began evacuating around 600 Indian nationals trapped in Ukraine’s Sumy under Operation Ganga. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri had informed the media personnel that all 694 Indian students, who were stranded in Sumy, left for Poltava in buses.

Expressing concern over the ongoing situation, on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and suggested that a direct conversation between both the leaders of Russia and Ukraine may greatly assist the ongoing peace efforts to deal with the conflict. Even, President Putin briefed Prime Minister about the ongoing measures related to humanitarian corridors for facilitating the evacuation of civilians including Indian students.

