Goa bans chickens and eggs import from neighbouring states due to bird flu cases

Goa has banned the import of chickens and eggs from neighbouring states due to bird flu cases. Read on to know more.

The state government of Goa has banned the import of poultry and poultry products, including chickens and eggs, from other states. The decision was taken after it was reportedly confirmed that some southern state regions recorded Avian Influenza (H5N1) in chickens. According to a report by Time of India, an order issued by the department of animal husbandry and veternary Services stated that that flu was found in chickens in Kerala, specifically in west Kodryathur and Kozhikode, and Mysore.

Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, took the decision to ban the import of chicken after the neighbouring states reported these cases. “I appeal to the people my state to refrain from consumption of chicken in the wake of Bird flu cases reported in other States,” Free Press journal quoted Sawant as saying. Reportedly, the All Goa Poultry Farmers Association (AGPFA) has requested the state government to revoke the ban. AGPFA President stated that they have made the demand because there is less production of these goods in the state, Herald reported.

He stated that the poultry industries in Goa have been suffering because of the false rumours that Coronavirus can spread through consumption of poultry products. This misinformation has taken a toll on the demand and the sale of these products have suddenly dropped. He mentioned that just when the people got over the fake news and started consume chicken again, the industries have suffered another sellback due to the news about Avian influenza. The association’s president also stated that since the state borders have been shut, the farmers are not able to get feed for their birds who are now starving and dying.

