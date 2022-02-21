Goa schools reopen: Classes resume for grades 1 to 12 from today

COVID 19 pandemic has been the worst nightmare coming true for the mankind which had left us all cooped in houses for months. The deadly virus had claimed millions of lives in its three waves so far and the educational institutions were also shut. And now, as things are getting back on track, several states have decided to open schools and other educational institutions. Joining the list, Goa government has also reopened the schools for all classes today and students were seen reaching the school in large numbers.

According to media reports, the order was passed by the Goa government on Thursday and was applicable for all educational institutions. “As Covid-19 cases are reducing day by day in the state, it has been decided by the competent authority to re-open all the educational institutions from std. I to std. XII from February 21. Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and as per SOP guidelines,” the order read. This isn’t all. Goa Education Director Bhushan Savaikar had also stated that school uniforms will not be mandatory for kids as they resume school after a break.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government has also relaxed the COVID 19 curbs early this month. While the weekend curfew was relaxed last month, the schools were reopened early this month along with bars, restaurants, theatres, parks were also allowed to function while adhering to COVID 19 guidelines. Besides, several changes were made in the travel guidelines for international passengers as well which includind the removal of the rule of mandatory 7 days quarantine after landing in India was dismissed.