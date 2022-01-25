Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra to be awarded Param Vashistha Seva Medal on Republic Day 2022

Neeraj Chopra became an overnight star after he won a Gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in Javelin throw for India. All eyes were on this boy after his fabulous win. Neeraj not only made his family proud but also made the entire country proud of him. Well, there is yet another feather in Neeraj Chopra’s hat as the gold medalist will be awarded Param Vashistha Seva Medal by the 4 Rajputana Rifles on Republic Day. Yes! You heard that right.

For the unversed, Neeraj Chopra is a Subedar in the Indian Army. He had enrolled in 4 Rajputana Rifles as a direct entry Naib Subedar in 2016. He was chosen for training at the Mission Olympics Wing and Army Sports Institute in Pune. The Haryana state will also showcase the life-size replica of the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist in the form of a tableau during the 2022 Republic Day parade. According to the Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana, a total of ten Olympians will be a part of the tableau.

When Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, he not only created history but also fulfilled legendary athlete Milkha Singh’s wish to see India bringing the biggest laurel back at the mega event in track and field event. The Haryana lad is only the second Indian individual after Abhinav Bindra to win a gold medal in Olympics.

Well, indeed it is yet another big achievement for Neeraj Chopra and we are sure that everyone id proud of the athlete.

