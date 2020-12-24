Gold Price Today at Rs 49780 per 10 Gram; Know Today's Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata

As of December 24, 2020, Gold prices saw an upward trend today in comparison to yesterday in the global market. Moreover, Silver prices also witnessed a high point.

2020 has left a severe impact on the global market owing to the coronavirus pandemic which has really rained on everyone's parade and continues to be a villain with its after-effects. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the spot gold price today, i.e. December 24, 2020, is Rs 49,780. This is lower than this week's average of Rs 49901.43 by 0.24 percent.

Notably, we see a slight increase in the gold price in comparison to yesterday's value of Rs 49770. The Indian spot gold price's rate was lower than the global gold sport growth rate of 0.11 percent while the global spot price is USD 1874.3 per Troy ounce. The price level is 1.94 percent higher in comparison to the gold price over the past 30 days (USD 1838.0). Silver prices also saw a high point today as it gained 0.9 percent to USD 25.8 per Troy ounce.

Even platinum price showed an uptick as it rose 0.39 percent to USD 1021.5 per Troy ounce. Going back to the gold prices in India, it was Rs 49837 per 10 gram on MCX with a change of Rs 0.0. The price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs 49780.

Gold futures prices in India on MCX jumped 0.19% to Rs 50858.0 per 10 gram while Silver futures prices remained stable at Rs. 67535 per kg. In the previous session, Gold was up 1.29%, i.e. about Rs 96.63 per 10 gram.

As we noted earlier, global spot prices saw a growth of USD 1.0 to USD 1874.3 value today. No change was witnessed in MCX future price today with a value of Rs 49837.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Govt announces night curfew till January 5; Flight ban from UK amid new found COVID mutation

Interestingly, the dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would not suggest any relation with the dollar value.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×