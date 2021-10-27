Google Doodle celebrates 108th birth anniversary of Czech Chemist Otto Wichterle, inventor of contact lens

Google has today created a doodle on the 108th birth anniversary of Czech chemist Otto Wichterle. It has made a special graphic for him. Otto Wichterle had invented soft contact lenses. Today Google is celebrating Wichterle’s life and legacy on his birth anniversary. The doodle features an animated figurine of Wichterle holding a lens on his finger.

Otto Wichterle was born on October 27 in 1913 in Prostjov, the Czech Republic (then, Austria-Hungary). Wichterle went on to earn his doctorate in Organic Chemistry in 1936 from the Prague Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT). He taught as a professor at his alma mater during the 1950s while developing an absorbent and transparent gel for eye implants. In 1961, he produced the first soft contact lenses with a DIY apparatus made of a child’s erector set.

Google Doodle says, “His innovations also laid the foundation for state-of-the-art medical technologies such as “smart” biomaterials, which are used to restore human connective tissues, and bio-recognizable polymers, which have inspired a new standard for drug administration”.

Wichterle was elected as the first President of the Academy of the Czech Republic in 1993. Today, there are numerous types of contact lenses available in the market, such as soft contact lenses, rigid glass permeable contact lenses, extended wear contact lenses and disposable contact lenses.

