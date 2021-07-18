Google Doodle honours India's FIRST female doctor Kadambini Ganguly on her 160th birth anniversary

From being India's first female doctor to creating history while graduating college, Google Doodle pays tribute to Kadambini Ganguly for her pathbreaking contribution.

Google is honouring its special doodle section to Kadambini Ganguly - India's first female doctor. On Kadambini Ganguly's 160th birth anniversary, the search engine included a sketch of Ganguly, a doctor's stethoscope and Calcutta Medical College where she studied to become a doctor in 1886. As per reports, the Google Doodle has been illustrated by Bengaluru-based artist Oddrija.

So who exactly is Kadambini Ganguly? She was born on 8 July, 1861, in Bhagalpur British India, now Bangladesh. Her father, who used to run a women's rights organisation, enrolled her into school at a time when education for women was an uncharted territory. From her schooling days, Ganguly went on to pursue further and entered college. In 1882, Ganguly and Chandramukhi Basu became the first women to graduate college in Indian history.

Days before she was set to join Calcutta Medical College, an unheard event at the time -- females entering the medical field, Kadambini married Dwarakanath Ganguly in 1883. The husband and wife aimed to change the prospects of education for women. She made history once again in 1886 as she became the first woman to become an Indian-educated doctor.

After further studies and practice in the UK, Kadambini Ganguly specialised in gynecology and returned to India in the 1890s to start her own private practice. Apart from being a full-time doctor, she was also a women's activist, a freedom fighter and a mother to eight children. Kadambini Ganguly passed away in 1923 after conducting an operation the same day.

