Google doodle honours Sarla Thukral, India’s first woman to fly an aircraft

Google has created a doodle to honour India’s first woman pilot Sarla Thukral’s birth anniversary. Today is her 107th birth anniversary. The unique doodle shows Sarla's extraordinary achievement. It was illustrated by artist Vrinda Zaveri. To note, she was born on August 8, 1914. She was inspired by her husband, who was an airmail pilot from a family of fliers. She then began training to follow in the family's footsteps.

Google took to its official Twitter handle and wrote, “At the age of 21, Sarla Thukral soared to new heights by taking her first solo flight and becoming India’s first woman pilot. Today's #GoogleDoodle honours this incredible pilot, designer, and entrepreneur, on her 107th birth anniversary.” As reported, she was a student of the Lahore Flying Club and had completed 1,000 hours of flight time to gain her A licence. She then began preparation to become a commercial pilot, but the outbreak of World War II put a halt on civil aviation training.

Then she studied Fine Art and Painting at Lahore’s Mayo School of Arts (now the National College of Arts).

She was a dedicated follower of the Arya Samaj. After the Partition of India, she moved to Delhi with her two daughters, where she met R P Thakral and married him in 1948. She built a successful career designing jewelry and clothing. She died in 2008.

