Google removes Paytm app from Playstore for violating gambling policies, firm claims it will bounce back soon

Popular app Paytm disappeared from Playstore on Friday in India after reports revealed that Google took down the app. As per various reports, Google pulled down Paytm because of repeat violations of its gambling policies. Paytm, which holds over 50 million monthly active users, is owned by One97 Communications Ltd.

According to TechCrunch, sources revealed that Paytm's fantasy sports service continously violated Goole's policies on online gambling. The company's standalone sports fantasy app named Paytm First Games has also been pulled down from the Play Store.

Google’s Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy, detailed the guidelines in a blog post. “We have these policies to protect users from potential harm. When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance," reported India Today.

"We have the same goals for our gambling policy. We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies," Suzanne added.

However, Paytm issued a statement soon after it disappeared from Playstore and promised its users that it will be back soon. "Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal."

Dear Paytm'ers, Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal. — Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

We continue to work with Google to restore our Android app. We assure all our users that their balances & linked accounts are 100% safe. Our services are fully functional on all existing apps and you can continue enjoying Paytm like before.https://t.co/Klb63HRr0V — Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

