Government to ban 54 Chinese apps over national security threat concerns; Reports

Indian Government is likely to issue an order imposing a ban on 54 Chinese apps that is posing a big threat to the country’s security. The news was shared by news agency ANI on its Twitter handle. Reportedly, the Union ministry of electronics and information technology said it had received a request from the ministry of home affairs (MHA) for blocking the 54 apps under the emergency provision envisaged in Section 69(A) of the IT Act. To note, the Centre had blocked 59 apps in 2020, followed by a ban on 47 related/cloning apps in the same year.

ANI tweeted, “Govt of India to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to India’s security: Sources”. Among the ban apps are-- Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock, Dual Space Lite. Some reports also claim that the latest move could be an instance of the tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Take a look at the tweet here:

IT ministry said in a statement, “54 apps allegedly obtain various critical permissions and collect sensitive user data.

These collected real-time data are being misused and transmitted to servers located in a hostile country. This will enable them to compile huge personal data to mine, collate, analyse and profile by the elements who are hostile to the sovereignty and integrity of India and for activities detrimental to national security.”

