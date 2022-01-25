Government buildings illuminated in tricolour ahead of Republic Day; See PICS

On the eve of Republic Day 2022, government buildings across the nation were illuminated in tricolour. Buildings at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi were lit up. Not only this, 1,000 drones made different formations as a part of a rehearsal for the Beating Retreat ceremony. For the uninitiated, the Beating the Retreat Ceremony will take place on January 29. Meanwhile, the city of Jaipur was also decorated with lights ahead of the 73rd Republic Day.

Last Friday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that about 1,000 drones will light up the sky for 10 minutes at the 'Beating the Retreat Ceremony’, adding that India will be the fourth country to carry out such a show. The drones will showcase the government’s achievements through several creative formations in the sky. After China, Russia, and the UK, India will be the fourth country to hold such a large-scale show with 1,000 drones, Singh said.

Take a look:

Today, on Republic Day eve, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation and said that due to the pandemic, this year’s celebrations will be muted however the spirit will remain strong as ever. “My heartiest greetings to all of you, in India and abroad, on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day! It is an occasion to celebrate what is common to us all, our Indian-ness. It was on this day in 1950 that this sacred essence of us all assumed a formal shape. That day, India was established as the largest democratic republic, and ‘we the people’ put into effect a Constitution that is an inspired document of our collective vision. The diversity and vibrancy of our democracy is appreciated world-wide. It is this spirit of unity and of being one nation which is celebrated every year as Republic Day. This year’s celebrations may be muted due to the pandemic, but the spirit is as strong as ever,” said the President.

