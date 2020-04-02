Government launches COVID 19 tracker app Aarogya Setu to help users identify infected persons, high risk areas

Titled Aarogya Setu, the app supports up to 11 Indian languages and the aim is to spread maximum awareness about staying indoors and maintaining personal hygiene.

The deadly coronvirus is steadily on the rise in the country and the government is coming up with various ways to spread awareness. The latest measure is government's brand new app which was launched this week. Titled Aarogya Setu, the app will be available on Play Store for Android and App Store on iOS. It also supports up to 11 Indian languages. The aim of the app is to spread maximum awareness about staying indoors and maintaining personal hygiene.

The app has been developed by the National Informatics Centre that comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Coming to its features, the app will help users identify which are the high-risk areas so that they can avoid unneccesary travel or take the required safety measures before venturing out.

The app will help track the coronavirus infection by using the smartphone's GPS system and Bluetooth. It will also provide a user with information that will help in determining if he/she have been near a Covid-19 infected person or not. The app was first spotted by The Next Web. As per the report, the app will determine if you are at risk by scanning through a database of known cases across India, and also via location.

The app also comes with a chatbot which will ask you a series of questions to determine whether you have been showing any symptoms of Covid-19. The number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 1700 and at least 50 people have died.

