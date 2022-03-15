Government permits Sikh passengers and employees to carry Kirpan at domestic airport

On Monday, March 14, the Central government revoked the order banning Sikh employees and passengers from carrying kirpan (religious symbol) at airports. The order now permits passengers to carry 'kirpan' of a specific length and blade on flights and at airports.

“MoCA in a revised order removes the clause mentioned in its earlier order which stated that no employees at any domestic or international airport terminal be allowed to carry Kirpan on person,” read a tweet shared by ANI.

"Kirpan may be carried by a Sikh passenger, provided the length of the blade doesn't exceed 15.24 cms (6 inches) and total length of Kirpan doesn't exceed 22.86 cms (9 inches). It is allowed while traveling on Indian aircraft within India operating from Domestic Terminals only," read the statement released by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

According to the order, the length of the blade of Kirpan should not exceed 15.24 cms (6 inches) and the total length of a kirpan must not exceed 22.86 cms (9 inches). “Kirpan may be carried only by a Sikh passenger, on his person, provided the length of the blade does not exceed six inches and the total length does not exceed nine inches,” BCAS added in the statement.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also tweeted a picture of the modified order and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

