UP government relaxes COVID 19 restrictions, allows wedding ceremonies in open spaces

Ahead of the grand festive season, the Uttar Pradesh government permitted the holding of wedding ceremonies and other events in open spaces. The state home department took to the Twitter handle and informed that the number of people permitted to be in attendance in the ceremonies will depend on the region.

“Along with this (holding wedding ceremonies and other events in open spaces), compliance with Covid-19 protocols and setting up of Covid-19 help desk at the entrance will be mandatory,” the statement issued in Hindi read. According to reports, the state government allowed the staging of Ramleela in open spaces with the number of guests depending on the size of the area. The decision by the Uttar Pradesh government comes amid a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases in the state. To note, earlier the number of people allowed in wedding ceremonies and other events were first capped at 50 by the Uttar Pradesh government. It was increased to 100 on September 9.

The active case count of COVID-19 infections in the state stands at 177, according to the health ministry. Uttar Pradesh is also the first state to have crossed the cumulative vaccination coverage of 10-crore mark. Over 50% of the state population has been administered with at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

उत्तर प्रदेश शासन ने शादी समारोह व अन्य आयोजनों को खुले स्थानों पर क्षेत्रफल के अनुसार अनुमति प्रदान की है । साथ ही कोविड-19 प्रोटोकॉल का अनुपालन व प्रवेश द्वार पर कोविड हेल्प डेस्क की स्थापना अनिवार्य होगी। — HOME DEPARTMENT UP (@homeupgov) September 28, 2021

UP is also leading in the nationwide vaccination drive. A total of 10,39,43,392 COVID-19 vaccine shots have been inoculated, as per the data by the health ministry. Today, India also achieved another milestone by achieving the feat of vaccinating over 1 crore people.