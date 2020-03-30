Government rubbishes reports of extending 21 day lockdown across India; Calls the rumour ‘baseless’

Amid the ongoing 21 day lockdown across India, there have been rumours that the government is planning to extend it soon.

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21 day lockdown across India till April 14, 2020, there have been several speculations about the extension of this lockdown doing the rounds. To note, the lockdown was imposed to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country which has already claimed around 29 lives in India. However, given the substantial rise in the cases of COVID 19 which has now crossed a toll of 1000, there have been rumours that the government is likely to extend the lockdown.

Needless to say, the rumours have created a sense of panic among the citizens. However, the centre government has put all the rumours to rest now and rubbished the reports of any plans to extend the lockdown. The Press Information Bureau, which happens to be the government's media body, cleared the air about the extension of lockdown and called the rumours baseless. “There are rumours & media reports, claiming that the Government will extend the #Lockdown21 when it expires. The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless,” PIB tweeted.

Check out PIB’s tweet on rubbishing the extension of 21 day lockdown:

Alert : There are rumours & media reports, claiming that the Government will extend the #Lockdown21 when it expires. The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless#PIBFactCheck#lockdownindia #coronaupdatesindia #IndiaFightsCorona — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) March 30, 2020

Earlier, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gaba had also expressed his surprise on the rumours about extending the lockdown and had told ANI, “There is no such plan of extending the lockdown.”

Meanwhile, the government has repetitive asking the citizens to practice social distancing and self quarantine to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible virus. On the other hand, the lockdown has hit the migrant workers badly and thousands of workers were seen thronging the bus terminals and state borders. While the transport services have been suspended amid the lockdown, several workers were seen travelling to their journey on foot.

