Govt panel recommends increasing the gap between two doses of Covishield to 12 to 16 weeks: Read deets inside

The government has suggested increasing the gap between the first and second doses of the Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks from the existing six-eight weeks. Those recovered from Covid 19 should wait for at least six months.

The entire world is grappling with Coronavirus, which seems to have brought life to a standstill. The second wave of the deadly virus has taken a massive toll with people succumbing to the virus. Amid this, the vaccination drive is going on in full swing with people from all walks of life getting vaccinated. Now, as per a report in PTI, a government panel has recommended increasing the gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks. Currently, the interval between the two doses of Covishield is four to eight weeks. The panel has also suggested no change in dosage interval for Covaxin.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has suggested that people who have recovered from COVID 19 should wait for at least six months before getting vaccinated. In a statement, the government said, “Based on the available real-life evidence, particularly from the UK, the COVID-19 Working Group agreed for increasing the dosing interval to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield vaccine.”

The panel has also suggested that pregnant women may be offered the choice to take any Covid-19 vaccine and that lactating women can be inoculated any time after delivery.

The changes were accepted by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration, which is led by NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul, and by the Union Health Ministry. Dr. Paul, who briefed the meeting, said the extension had been recommended 'after careful study and without pressure from anyone, adding that the World Health Organization was also consulted.'

To note, this is the second time in three months when Covishield dosage intervals have been widened. In March, states and UTs were asked to increase the gap from 28 days to six-eight weeks "for better results".

Also Read: Maharashtra Government extends lockdown restrictions till June 1; Negative RT PCR test report mandatory

Share your comment ×