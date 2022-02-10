The Great Khali joins BJP ahead of Punjab elections; WATCH

Who does not know Khali? The Indian wrestler who has made India proud on several occasions and enjoys a massive fan following took his first step into politics today. Reportedly, Indian professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as The Great Khali by his fans is joining the Bhartiya Janata Party ahead of the upcoming Punjab Legislative Assembly election, 2022. ANI took to their Twitter handle to share a video of Khali arriving at the Delhi headquarters of BJP on Thursday afternoon and accepting his new title.

Sharing this video on their Twitter handle, ANI wrote, “Professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, also known as The Great Khali, joins BJP in Delhi.” In the video, we can see Khali being given a bouquet of flowers as he takes over his new responsibilities. Elated at the prospect of having joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, The Great Khali said in a press conference, "I have joined BJP today, I am so happy. I am not here for name or fame. I have got fame in wrestling. I was staying in the USA, but I came here in India after taking inspiration from our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am inspired by his ideology and policies. BJP is a nationalist party, they work to take India forward. I am inspired by all of this and hence, came back to my country."

Take a look:

For the unversed, before gaining popularity in wrestling, The Great Khali worked with the Punjab Police force in 1993. He became a professional wrestler by appearing for All Pro Wrestling (APW) in 2000, and went on to sign a contract with WCW in 20021 before the promotion was bought by WWE. The 7-foot 1-inch tall wrestler became the first Indian professional wrestler to sign with WWE and made his in-ring debut as Khali on SmackDown in April 2007.

Fans of the wrestler are excited to see him step into this new venture.

