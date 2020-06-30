Groom in Patna dies two days after marriage; Over 90 guests tested positive for COVID 19

The first instant of mass spreading of COVID 19 seems to have occurred in Patna, Bihar, as almost 100 people have tested positive for COVID 19 after attending a wedding.

The Coronavirus outbreak has gripped the country and as it turns out, the number of cases have been on a rise over the past couple of days. And now, reports about a groom dying two days after his marriage have come afore. He was 30 years old and was a software engineer in Gurugram. At the marriage that took place in Patna, about 90 people have been tested positive for the virus, the groom, however, was cremated without being tested for COVID 19, but he did show symptoms.

A district administration in Patna came to know about the death of the groom in a village near Patna, called Paliganj, relatives of both the bride and groom were tested and about 15 people tested positive for the virus. Now that sent the administration into a tizzy, which is when, reports about 80 more people testing positive for the virus came out, thereby making this one of the first cases of mass spread in the state.

The groom, however, has not been tested yet as the family had cremated him already. Police suggest that the groom had returned to his village on May 12, and during this time, he had COVID 19 symptoms, but the family decided to go ahead with the wedding. He then fell ill two days after the wedding and was taken to AIIMS Patna. Meanwhile, the bride was tested negative for the novel Coronavirus and the administration has said that this was a massive violation of guidelines, including no social distancing and the gathering of more than 50 people.

Credits :India Today

