GST exempted on world’s costliest drug Zolgensma; Anushka Sharma reacts

There is a piece of good news coming in as the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Friday that the GST on world’s most expensive drug Zolgensma would be exempted. This comes as a big relief for all those who were finding it impossible to afford this drug due to its high price. Along with Zolgensma, there is another drug named Viltepso that would be exempted of GST.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamn announced, “There wouldn't be GST on them - Zolgensma and Viltepso costing around ₹16 Cr will now be exempted from GST.” She also informed about extending concessional tax rates on certain Covid-19 drugs by three months till 31 December from 30 September. Reportedly, GST Council has also approved the reduction in taxes from 12% to 5% to seven more drugs till December 31. The names of these drugs are, Itolizumab, Posaconazole, Infliximab, Bamlanivimab and Etesevimab, Casirivimab and Imdevimab, 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose and Favipiravir.”

She said drugs suggested by the Health Ministry for treating muscular atrophy have also been exempted from IGST for import on "personal use".

After this announcement, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories to react. She posted a screenshot of the news article informing about GST exemption on Zolgensma and posted a joining hand emoji. This indeed is great and big news.

The Finance Minister extended the period of concessional GST rates on certain Covid-related drugs by three months but decided not to give the same benefit to medical equipment. The concessional regime for certain medical equipment will end on 30 September.

