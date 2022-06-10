Gujarat based woman marries herself, is 24-year-old; See VIDEO from wedding

In a first in the nation, a Gujarat-based woman performed 'sologamy' and married herself. Kshama Bindu, who is 24-year-old, tied the knot with herself in a private ceremony at her home on June 08. A video of the ceremony is going viral on the internet in which, Kshama can be seen decked up as a bride. The wedding mantras can be heard coming from a Bluetooth speaker. Kshama wore a mangalsutra on her own in the video and also danced with her close ones to celebrate the occasion. With her step to marry herself, Kshama showed the example of 'self-love'.

According to a report in ANI, Kshama was about to marry on June 11 but after the temple priest denied his permission for any ritual. She tied the knot at her home with mantras playing on a Bluetooth speaker. Reportedly, Bindu is a young private firm employee who set an example of 'self-love' as she decided to marry herself with all the rituals and customs of a Hindu wedding. She has already planned everything from the 'pheras' to 'Sindoor' to a Goa honeymoon. Initially, her parents were not agreeing to such a setup but they later agreed with their daughter's decision.

With this move, Kshama Bindu broke the stereotype and set an example for those who find it hard to find true love or a compatible partner. However, sologamy is not a legal affair in India and according to law experts, is not legally binding.

