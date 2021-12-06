Gujarat businessman adopts 300 girls from different religions & gets them married at a mass wedding

We have heard of people who adopt one or two or sometimes three girls at a time. But have you ever come across someone who has adopted nearly 300 girls? Yes! You heard the number right. It is 300! A businessman from Surat, Gujarat recently was in the headlines as he made a decision to adopt as many as 300 orphan girls and got them married at a mass wedding. Mahesh Savani is well-known for his tireless efforts to marry orphans every year.

According to reports in ANI, this time Mahesh Savani will get 300 orphan girls married at a mass wedding. The girls reportedly belong to all the religions namely Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian. Taking to their Twitter handle, ANI wrote, “Gujarat: A businessman organises mass marriage every year in Surat for orphaned women ‘135 couples including three Muslims and one Christian couple would tie the knot today,’ said businessman Mahesh Sawani on Saturday. ANI even posted several pictures from the wedding ceremony.

Reportedly, several of the girls were married on Saturday, December 4 and the rest will be wedded on Sunday. Mehndi ceremonies were done soon before the mass wedding, according to a report, with over 1000 women applying mehndi at the same time. It is said this business family hosts a mass wedding every year.

For the last ten years as an adoptive father, Mahesh Savani has been assuming responsibility for the marriages of daughters who have been deprived of their own father.

