Gujarat schools & colleges to resume offline classes from February 21 amidst declining COVID-19 cases; Reports

Since December last year, the cases of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron was on a rise. The numbers had become so high and reached their peak that every state Government had imposed certain restrictions to curb the number of cases. From night curfews to weekend lockdown to schools and colleges shut, many of the restrictions were imposed in different states. Talking about Gujarat, all the educational institutes were completely functioning offline. But the latest reports suggest that the Gujarat education department has made a major decision and all Gujarat schools, colleges and educational institutes will resume completely offline classes from Monday, February 21.

As per reports in NDTV, as the Covid-19 cases are declining with each passing day, Gujarat schools will reopen and resume offline classes for students of classes 1 to 9 from February 7. The physical mode of learning had been stopped for these students on January 8 due to rising Covid-19 Omicron cases. However, schools were not closed for students from Classes 10 to 12. Although all students will go back to schools and colleges from Monday, but several strict Covid-19 restrictions and SOPs will be mandatorily followed. Also, students can only attend schools with written consent from their parents or guardians.

The offline classes will be run in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government earlier. Many states have reopened their schools and colleges but with strict COVID-19 protocols. Also, almost every state has made it mandatory for students to submit written consent from their parents or guardians to attend physical classes.

On February 2, the central government has issued school reopening guidelines and has asked UTs and states to decide the consent factor and other details as per the local situation.

