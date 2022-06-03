Gujarat Woman announces marriage with herself, to follow Hindu traditions; Claims first 'Sologamy' In India

A young woman from Vadodara city of Gujarat has become an internet sensation overnight. The 24-year-old, Kshama Bindu, has announced that she will be marrying herself according to Hindu tradition and she also claimed that it is the first-ever sologamy in India. She has shared that she will be getting married on 11th June. The news of her sologamy is going viral on social media.

Experts say that a 'sologamy' or self-marriage would not have any legal standing in India.

Speaking about her intentions, Kshama Bindu said she wished to break stereotypes and inspire others who are tired of finding true love. Bindu, who identifies as bisexual, also claimed that her marriage will be the first instance of sologamy in India.

"At one point in my life, I realised that I don't require a prince charming because I am my own queen. I want the wedding day, but not the next day. That is why I have decided to marry myself on June 11. I will dress up like a bride, take part in rituals, my friends will attend my wedding and then I will come back to my house instead of going with the groom," she told the media.

"I have already booked a pandit (priest) to solemnise my marriage. I have observed that unlike in the West, self marriages are not popular in India. Hence, I have decided to start this trend and inspire others. People may not like my idea, I am confident that I am doing the right thing," she said.

Bindu, who is a working professional, added that her mother, who lives in another city, has given her consent for this unusual "groom-less" wedding.

Reacting to comments that she was doing it for publicity, Bindu said she is already popular on social media as an influencer. She said that she wants to break stereotypes and inspire others to love themselves. There are people who are tired of finding love or getting divorced multiple times. Being a bisexual, she shared that she was also in love with a man and a woman in the past. But now, she wants to give all the love to herself.

Legal experts, however, say that sologamy does not have any legal backing in India.

Senior High Court advocate Krishnakant Vakharia said, “As per Indian laws, you cannot marry yourself. There have to be two persons in a marriage. Sologamy is not legal."

Another senior lawyer Chandrakant Gupta shared that The Hindu Marriage Act uses the terminology 'either of the spouse', which simply means that there must be two persons to complete the marriage. He added that Sologamy will never pass the legal scrutiny.

Also read- Indian pacer Deepak Chahar gets married to fiancée Jaya Bhardwaj; Shares first PICS from the wedding