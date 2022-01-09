Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: PM Narendra Modi greets nation on birth anniversary of Sikh Guru

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, a Sikh festival, commemorates the birthday of Guru Gobind Singh. He is known as the tenth Guru of the Sikhs. He was born in Patna on 22nd December 1666 and became the leader at the tender age of 9 after his father Guru Tegh Bahadur was executed by Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, extended his greetings on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's Jayanti and said that the Guru's life message gives strength to millions of people.

The Prime Minister also shared pictures along with his tweet which is written in Punjabi. His tweet (translated) reads, “Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. His life and message give strength to millions of people. I will always cherish the fact that our Government got the opportunity to mark his 350th Parkash Utsav. Sharing some glimpses from my visit to Patna at that time.” Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday extended his greetings on the occasion of Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh, and called him an epitome of courage and compassion.

Many other party leaders also took to their social handles and extended their greetings to the nation. The Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh is being celebrated on 9 January this year.

Take a look at the tweet here:

It is worth mentioning here that for Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has given relaxation to the devotees during the weekend curfew in Delhi, allowing them to offer prayers at Gurudwaras on Sunday. Currently, in the national capital weekend curfew is going on, owing to the rising Omicron cases.

