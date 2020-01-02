Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: THESE inspiring quotes will help you to have a peaceful 2020

Guru Gobind Singh is the 10th Sikh guru, who is worshiped by millions in Patna. And today on the account of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, here are some quotes that'll help you lead a peaceful life.

Today marks the 353rd birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. Born as Gobind Rai, Guru Gobind Singh is worshipped by millions across the globe and the tenth Sikh Guru was born in Patna. He was not only a spiritual leader, but was also a poet and a philosopher. When his father Guru Teg Bahadur was beheaded for refusing to convert to Islam, Guru Gobind Singh had to overtake his leadership at the young age of nine. Not only this, but he was also the founder of ‘Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki Fateh’ and the five Ks (Khalsa), which are the principles of life.

Today on the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, here are some inspiring quotes of Guru Gobind Singh that'll not only enlighten you, but it will also help you lead a good and peaceful life.

"God is one, but he has innumerable forms".

"He alone is a man who keeps his word, Not that he has one thing in the heart, and another on the tongue".

"God is one, but he has innumerable forms. He is the creator of all and He takes the human form".

"The lord can never be established nor created; the formless one is limitlessly complete in Himself. Death would not be called bad, O people, if one knew how to truly die".

"The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained when one eradicates selfishness from within".

"Dwell in peace in the home of your being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you".

