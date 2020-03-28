Gurugram doctor unable to get tested for COVID 19; shares her horrific story of living through hell

In a chilling post she shared on Facebook the Kriti Maroli writes that the last few days of her life has been nothing less than a nightmare.

A Gurugram dentist named Kriti Maroli shared her heart-breaking story of living through hell over being a COVID 19 suspect. In a chilling post she shared on Facebook the Kriti Maroli writes that the last few days of her life has been nothing less than a nightmare. The doctor recalls how she suspected herself to be infected with Coronavirus when she developed symptoms. The dentist writes that he showed signs of high fever, dry cough, myalgia headache along with fatigue on the night of March 18. She further writes due to her profession she is exposed to aerosol due to her international patients who claim to have no travel history of any sort. Kriti goes to state that she got her blood work done which came back showing a normal WBC, lymphopenia and slightly higher CRP. She adds further that she immediately went into isolation. On March 21, a doctor advised Kriti to immediately start the medication of Clarithromycin and get a chest x-ray done. The finding of the X-ray was then shared by Maroli with three other doctors for an opinion. Kriti Maroli got herself admitted to Medanta after being rejected twice before for her being a suspect of Coronavirus.

Kriti was then put in a negative pressure isolation room at the hospital where her blood work was conducted once again along with sputum analysis, urine analysis and a throat swab which was then sent to a government facility situated in Rohtak. Doctors had informed Kriti that she will have to wait for two days minimum to get the results, but even after that, the results did not come back. The samples were then sent to Lalpaths. Till the results came back, Maroli was being treated with antibiotics, medications according to COVID 19 protocol and Oseltamivir. But, after some time she suffered through nausea and threw up many times due to the heavy medications. Later, Kriti was informed that Lalpaths have a shortage of testing kits of COVID-19. Kriti continued to wait for getting her test results while she was being treated for pneumonia and ended up with bruises caused by IV lines. The dentist also shared pictures from the hospital where she is admitted. Kriti Maroli states in her post that as a healthcare worker she never fails to perform her duties, but right now her life is in danger.

Check out Kriti Maroli's post:

She urges the government to provide more kits to the private labs. Kriti believes that the healthcare system of India is equipped to deal with the outbreak, but the government has to act quickly and more efficiently. The dentist urges everyone to maintain good physical and mental health in order to fight the COVID-19. She further mentions that as a country we can fight the Coronavirus outbreak, but the country needs adequate testing kits for that purpose. She concluded stating that she hopes to test negative of the Coronavirus and get back home.

