Gurugram Police raises awareness against COVID 19 with Arijit Singh’s Pachtaoge & it’s UNMISSABLE

As the coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly in India, Gurugram Police came with an interesting post for the citizens to urge them to stay at their home.

Ever since coronavirus has hit India, the nation has been fighting tooth and claw against the deadly health scare. It goes without saying that COVID 19 is a pandemic which has infected over 21 lakh people in the world along with claiming over 5 lakh lives so far. In fact, the rapidly increasing toll in India has become a major concern as over 13 thousand people have been tested of this highly contagious virus. In this crisis situation, social distancing and maintaining sanitization and hygiene have turned out to be the only possible way to curtail the spread of COVID 19.

The Indian government has been taking necessary measures to prevent the spread of this deadly virus and has imposed a complete lockdown across the country. Amid this, the state authorities have also been taking initiatives to urge people to stay indoors and avoid stepping outside. And now, Gurugram has shared an interesting meme to raise awareness against coronavirus with a Bollywood twist. The social media team of Gurugram police shared a poster wherein a person is about to step out of the house. However, a tiny coronavirus like creature is ready to attack with an axe in the hand. They captioned the image as, “Ghar ko chhod kar, jo tum jaaoge. Bada pachtoge, bada pachtaoge.”

To note, this song happens to be a hit number sung by Arijit Singh and featured Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi. This post caught a lot of attention on micro-blogging site Twitter. While many lauded Gurugram police’s creativity, many even added new lyrics to this coronavirus version of the song ‘Pachtaoge’.

