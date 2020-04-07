Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, History and Significance

Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Date: Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. Read on to know the date on which to celebrate and its significance.

Hanuman Jayanti is an important Hindu festival celebrated in Chaitra or Vaishaka month to mark the birth of Bajrangbali or Lord Hanuman. It is celebrated across the world with great enthusiasm and religious fervour. This year the day will be celebrated on Wednesday, 8 April in most parts of India.

Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Date and Shubh Muhurat

The Purna Tithi will begin from 12:01 PM on April 7, 2020, and the shubh muhurat will end at 8:04 AM on April 8.

This day is celebrated in all its vigour on a Full Moon Day and different people worship the Lord differently. However, the essence of worshipping Sankatmochan remains the same throughout the country. People visit Hanuman temple with religious offerings where they light lamps, perform aartis with the temple priests or pujaris to worship the auspicious birth of Lord Hanuman.

Significance of Hanuman Jayanti

Lord Hanuman was born to mother Anjana and father Vanaraja Kesari. There are different beliefs why the deity got a monkey face but the most known among the devotees is the curse given to Anjana by Muni Vishwanath for disturbing him. He cursed her that she will give birth to a monkey. To get rid of the curse, Anjana worshipped Lord Shiva and requested him to be part of her son. This is how he became an incarnation of Lord Shiva.

Pawanputra Hanuman is considered a huge example of devotion, strength and perseverance. His contributions in Hindu mythology are immense and his devotion to Lord Rama is the major reason why people consider him the biggest example of devotion and loyalty. He played a crucial role in the battle of bringing back Goddess Sita from the grips of Raavan. Therefore, Hanuman Jayanti is dedicated to all that Lord Hanuman did.

During Hanuman Jayanti, Hindus take an early morning bath and visit Hanuman temple or celebrate it at home. Hanuman Chalisa is also recited to ward off evil and provide mental peace to those reading and listening to the holy chant. People offer sweets and other delicacies to Lord Hanuman.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More