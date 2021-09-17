Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Riteish & others wish him long life

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 71st birthday today. Wishes are pouring in from every corner on social media. Even our Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media handles to wish Modi Ji. Most of them have shared a picture of them with Modi Ji and wished him long life and prosperity. We are going to list down the birthday wishes of all the Bollywood celebrities who have wished PM Narendra Modi on his birthday.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of her shaking hands with Narendra Modi. She wrote a long note for the Prime Minister. In her note, she wrote, “Birthday greetings to Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, your relentless pursuit to serve our country every day is an inspiration to us all. You remain world’s most popular leader and a role model for every single one of us who dares to dream big. Very often when we see a successful person, we only see the public glories, never the personal sacrifices or setbacks, you have overcome many such obstacles and at times, won over even your harshest critics. I have always believed that a citizen has a right to question or criticise their leader, not only you have always listened to the common man but you have also mastered the art of remaining calm and in control when the critique comes from an irrational place, I hope to master that art someday too, haha. As our country reaches new milestones every day in regards to covid vaccinations, I want to congratulate you for handling this pandemic with utmost sensitivity and precision. May you live a long and healthy life, and keep on serving this great nation. Once again, a very happy birthday Mr Prime Minister.”

Abhishek Bachchan too took to his Twitter handle to wish the PM. He wrote, “A very happy birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji. Wishing you a long and healthy life ahead.”

Have a look at other wishes:

Wishing our Hon’ble PM, @narendramodi ji, a very Happy Birthday. Praying for good health, positivity, and blessings for you, Sir — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) September 17, 2021

