Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: From fan art to happy memories, fans flood Twitter with wishes for Dada

The 'Prince of Kolkata' who is also fondly known as Dada, Sourav Ganguly turned 49 today and his fans flooded social media.

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has clocked another year round the sun and fans are celebrating! As Sourav Ganguly turns 49 today, the 'Prince of Kolkata' who is also fondly known as Dada was flooded with wishes on social media. Fans looked back on his glory years on the field. Several others reminisced some of his best moments and thanked Dada for inspiring them. One such fan tweeted, "I learnt the aggression from you/I learnt do or die attitude from you/I learnt attack is the right answer for attack/I learnt the best of you....and I know you are the best You are my True Hero #Dada #HappyBirthdayDada."

Another fan echoed similar sentiments and tweeted, "On the offside, first there is God, then Sourav Ganguly" - #RahulDravid #HappyBirthdayDada #Dada @SGanguly99 #SouravGanguly." A section of fans also got creative with their wishes and send Dada some fan art love.

One Twitter user sketched Ganguly's victorious moments and paid tribute to him. "#HappyBirthday cricket legend @SGanguly99," wrote the fan while sharing his stunning artwork.

Take a look at the birthday wishes for Sourav Ganguly below:

Happy Birthday To The Fearless Monster Of Indian Cricket,a Man Behind @BCCI From Its Worst Phase To Best One.. LongLive #Dada.. King Of Off-Side and Man Hit Ball On River Thames.. @SGanguly99 #HBDDada pic.twitter.com/s3T1o2SCFY — Rajasekar R (@iamrajesh_sct) July 7, 2021

I learnt the aggression from you

I learnt do or die attitude from you

I learnt attack is the right answer for attack

I learnt the best of you....and I know you are the best

You are my True Hero #Dada #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/tFOLRYkC9O — Bhaskar Balayya (@BhaskarBalayya) July 7, 2021

Happy Birthday Dada.. the man who inspired many cricketer to play aggressive cricket in his era...#Dada pic.twitter.com/ODC1pBxcxn — Ramkrizz (@Ramkkriz) July 8, 2021

Dada Wishing you a very delightful birthday. On this auspicious day I would like to present my small token of creativity. Being a staff of IndiaPost I used Inland letter card to showcase my piece of art.#HappyBirthdayDada #Dada #ArtistOnTwitter #drawing #kerala #indiapost pic.twitter.com/BKJoyw46Mw — SreejithNilambur (@SreejitNilambur) July 7, 2021

My all time captain He changed the perception of playing traditional cricket He taught us how to fight....!#Dada forever #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/KCI6NLX7HN — Shashidhar Dursety (@Dursety) July 7, 2021

Happy Birthday @SGanguly99 ! You bring a smile everytime! Enjoy your day and have a blast!#DADA #SouravGanguly — Debojyoti Sarkar (@yourcrypticbro) July 8, 2021

Here's wishing Sourav Ganguly a happy birthday!

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt wishes 'strongest & warmest' Neetu Kapoor on her 63rd birthday with a family photo

Share your comment ×