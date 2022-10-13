Happy Dhanteras 2022: Top 70 plus best messages, status and quotes

One of the key days is Dhanteras because this is the day that devotees ask for blessings for money, prosperity, and long life. People decorate their home entrances with lights and lamps, which are left on all night, as a sign of inviting the goddess of wealth. Lakshmi puja, which honors the goddess of wealth and prosperity, is practiced in the majority of homes. On the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik, Dhanteras 2022 is observed. It’s October and the most significant festival of lights, Diwali, is here. As we know, it’s a five-day festival starting with Dhanteras, followed by Choti Diwali, Diwali, and Govardhan Puja, and ends on Bhai Dooj. Diwali 2022 is starting on October 23, Sunday, and will end on October 26, 2022.

Share these great greetings and wishes with your family and friends on this auspicious day to wish them health and prosperity. Look at this! What do you say about Dhanteras?

Diwali's first day is called Dhanteras. Dhanvantri, the god of Ayurveda, is worshipped on this auspicious day in hopes of improving human health. Send your loved ones Dhanteras greeting cards, Diwali greetings, and Dhanteras wishes. Even thank you notes for Dhanteras can be used as replies to Dhanteras texts. A significant custom is wishing friends and family happy Dhanteras. Send your loved ones Dhanteras messages in Hindi and English to help you celebrate Dhanteras in India in 2022. Happy Dhanteras messages 2022, Dhanteras wishes, Dhanteras wishes greetings, and Dhanteras status are available for you to wish your family and friends. The most recent Dhanteras greetings messages in English and Hindi as well as Dhanteras status updates for Facebook and WhatsApp are deserving of sharing. Happy Dhanteras messages

Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras with the newest collection of Dhanteras Messages. Share with your family and friends Happy Dhanteras text messages and Dhanteras wishes greetings to wish them a wonderful festival of lights. “May the blessings of Maa Laxmi be always there for you and your loved ones….. May the festival of Dhanteras bring prosperity in your life.” “On the festive occasion of Dhanteras, let us buy some gold and silver as the tradition and celebrate this special day…. Happy Dhanteras to you.” “May the festival of Dhanteras brighten your heart and home with happiness and fill it with sparkles of happiness and success…. Warm wishes on Dhanteras to you.” Happy Dhanteras wishes in English

5. Don’t forget to wish your near and dear ones Happy Dhanteras wishes in English. With the most creative Happy Dhanteras wishes, send your love and warmth to your family and friends with the latest Happy Dhanteras wishes messages. 6. “May Almighty bless you with opulence and prosperity…. May you have a blessed Dhanteras with your family and friends.” 7. “Wishing you a season full of festivities and happiness…. May you have a Dhanteras full of prayers to Almighty and blessings from Lord Ganesh and Maa Laxmi.” 8. “May Lord Kuber is always there to bless you with prosperity and success in life…. Wishing you a blessed and Happy Dhanteras.” Happy Dhanteras 2022 wishes images

9. May you and your family be blessed with thirteen times the Dhan on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Wishing you a very Happy Dhanteras. 10. May the festivities of Dhanteras shower you and your loved ones with the best of health and wealth. Warm greetings on Dhanteras to you. 11. I wish that Maa Laxmi is always there to bless each endeavor of your life and help you write new success stories. A very Happy Dhanteras to you. 12. May all your opportunities transform into the best opportunities for you to grow and prosper. Wishing a very Happy Dhanteras to you. Happy Dhanteras wishes greetings

The most creative Happy Dhanteras wishes are sent to celebrate this significant event. With Happy Dhanteras quotes and Happy Dhanteras wishes photos to share, one can wish one and all. Send out these Happy Dhanteras wishes in Hindi and English, as well as Dhanteras texts for Facebook and WhatsApp. 13. “May the festival of Dhanteras lighten up new roads to success for you…. May you find new goals and see new dreams for a new life…. Wishing a very Happy Dhanteras.” 14. “Wishing a very Happy Dhanteras to you…. Sending you warm greetings on this auspicious occasion which marks the beginning of a new year full of celebrations.” 15. “Wishing you prosperity and success…. Wishing you wealth and good health…. Wishing you a blessed Dhanteras with your family and friends.” Dhanteras greetings message

16. “Warm wishes on the occasion of Dhateras to you. May you are blessed with prosperity and good health in life.” 17. May Maa Laxmi is there to shower you with glory, wealth, and happiness. Wishing a blessed Dhanteras to you. 18. On the occasion of Dhanteras, I pray that Lord Dhanvantri is there to bless you with the best of health and glory. Happy Dhanteras to you. 19. “Let us be thankful for what we have and pray for better health for each one of us. Wishing a very Happy Dhanteras to you.” Happy Dhanteras quotes

20. “May the festivities of Dhanteras be full of great enthusiasm and brightness for you…. Warm wishes on Dhanteras.” 21. “Wishing a very Happy Dhanteras to you and your family….. Wishing you lots of blessings of Lord Dhanvantri for a healthy and happy life.” 22. “May the occasion of Dhanteras bring along the most precious wealth for you and your family…. Wishing you a very Happy Dhanteras.” Dhanteras messages for Whatsapp status

23. Wishing a very Happy Dhanteras to everyone. May this day light up new hopes and beautiful dreams in our lives. 24. May you and your family are endowed with opulence and prosperity on the special occasion of Dhanteras. Warm greetings to you my dear. 25. I wish that you win the blessings of God Kuber and Maa Laxmi on the occasion of Dhanteras to find the greatest wealth and prosperity in your life. 26. May there is health for us to enjoy the wealth that we have in our lives. Wishing you good health and lots of wealth on Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras wishes messages

27. “Happy Dhanteras to you…. May Lord Dhanteras bless you with health and happiness on each day of your life.” 28. “May you are blessed with the divine blessings of Lord Dhanteras that bring you happiness and joy to fill your life with goodness” 29. “Let us celebrate the festival of Dhanteras with great enthusiasm and high spirits to welcome the season of festivities…. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Dhanteras.” Happy Dhanteras messages in Hindi

30. “Har din unnati kare appka tyohar… Parivar par barse dher sara pyaar… Maa Laxmi sadev kare aap par dhan ki dochhar…. Yehi kaamna hai ki dher saari khushiyan aur samridhi lekar aaye Dhanteras ka ye tyohar…. Aapko aur aapke parivar ko Dhanteras ki hardik shubhkamnayein!!” 31. “Dhanteras ke parv par meethe swaditsht pakvan khayein aur apni sehat ko char chand lagayein…. Is shubh avsar par yehi kaamna hai ki aap unnati ke naye shikar ko chuyein aura par safalta paayein… Wishing you and your family a very Happy and Prosperous Dhanteras.” 32. “Kamna hai Ishwar se ki is Dhanteras app ke yahan dhan ki varsha ho aur Mata Laxmi ka vaas ho…. Khushiyon aur saflataon se mehke aapka ghar aangan kyunki Mata ka aashirwaad sadev aapke saath ho. Wishing you a warm and Happy Dhanteras and Happy Diwali.” 33. “Sone ka rath aur chandi ki palki mein savaar, aayi Maa Laxmi lekar khushiyan hazar… Dhanteras ke tyohar ko jagmagane barsane aayi hain aapke aur aapke parivar par apne aashirvadon ki bahar… Dhanteras ke tyohar ki hardik badhaiyan.” Dhanteras Wishes for business

34. “Wishing a very Happy Dhanteras to you. May this auspicious occasion bring along many more opportunities for your business to prosper and grow.” 35. “On the occasion of Dhanteras, I pray that all the challenges in your business transform into glorious opportunities that lead you to success.” 36. “Warm wishes on Dhanteras to everyone. May the showers of blessings and prosperity on your business never come to an end.” 37. “May your business grow manifold with the blessings of Maa Laxmi. Warm wishes on Dhanteras to you.” Dhanteras Wishes from company

8. “Warm wishes on Dhanteras to you and your family. Wishing you the most beautiful and blessed festive season with your loved ones.” 39. “Happy Dhanteras to you. As the festivities begin, we pray for the best of your health, happiness, and success.” 40. “May Goddess Laxmi is always there to bless you with success and prosperity in life. Warm wishes on the occasion of Dhanteras to you.” 41. “Happy Dhanteras to you and your loved ones. May this auspicious occasion brighten your life with success, glory, and wealth.” Dhanteras Wishes from jewelers

42. “Warm greetings on the occasion of Dhanteras. May this festive season is blessed with the sparkle and glamour of gold for you.” 43. “Wishing a blessed and bountiful Dhanteras to you and your loved ones. May you shine bright and happy with the blessings of Maa Laxmi.” 44. “On the occasion of Dhanteras, we extend our warm wishes to you and your family. May this festive season becomes brighter with the goodness of gold.” 45. “May the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras be all the more blessed with the power and purity of gold. Warm greetings on Dhanteras to you and your loved ones.” Happy Dhanteras wishes and messages for Family

46. “Share these exquisite Dhanteras messages for family and relatives. Best of Dhanteras wishes for husband and wife, Dhanteras messages for son and daughter, sister and brother to wish them good health and happiness.” 47. “May the festival of Dhanteras brighten your life with eternal happiness, wealth, and prosperity…. May Goddess Laxmi bless you with great success and many more opportunities. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Dhanteras 2022.” 48. “I wish that you and your family are showered with choicest blessings of Goddess Laxmi…. I pray that you are blessed with more and more wealth and happiness, prosperity, and success in the coming year…. Sending warm wishes to you on this auspicious day. Happy Dhanteras to you!!!” 49. “Blessings of Almighty may come as a beautiful surprise in your life… How many of these blessings you are going to receive depend on how much your heart believes in them… May you are blessed a lot more than you expect. Warm wishes to you on Dhanteras!!!” 50. “May Goddess Laxmi bless you and your business with great success… May you be able to fight against all the odds and shine bright like diamonds and gold… Sending warm wishes on this auspicious day to wish you and your loved ones. Shubh Dhanteras and Happy Diwali to you.” 51. “May the festival of Dhanteras endow you with prosperity and opulence… May you are blessed with eternal happiness and harmony in your family… May your future shine bright with success and glory… Best wishes to you on this special day. Happy Dhanteras to you!!!” 52. “May the festive occasion of Dhanteras light up new dreams… new opportunities, fresh hopes, different perspectives, and undiscovered ventures for you… May you take up new challenges and win them… May you are always successful. Shubh Dhanteras to you and your family.” Happy Dhanteras messages for friends

53. “May the festival of Dhanteras bring along good health and lots of happiness for you and your loved ones…. Happy Dhanteras to you my friend.” 54. “May you are showered with the choicest blessings of Almighty which bring prosperity and eternal happiness in your life…. Best wishes on Dhanteras.” Dhanteras messages for girlfriend 55. “The number of blessings you are going to receive will depend upon how much you believe in God and his love….. Happy Dhanteras to you.” 56. “May every day of the coming year bring along lots of opportunities for a prosperous tomorrow for you…. Wishing you Happy Dhanteras my dearest girlfriend.” Happy Dhanteras wishes to your boyfriend 57. “On the occasion of Dhanteras, I pray to God to bless you with good fortune, happiness, and health for a beautiful and successful future.” 58. “May the brightness of Dhanteras bring along positivity and good luck in your life….. Best wishes on Dhanteras to you my love.” Happy Dhanteras wishes to boss 59. “May the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras fill your life with dhan in form of money and health, happiness and success…. Have a Happy Dhanteras.” 60. “Let us thank God for his blessings on Dhanteras and seek his blessings for a prosperous and successful future…. Best wishes on Dhanteras to you sir.” Dhanteras wishes for a lover

61. “Wealth comes and goes but blessings always stay with you….. I wish you a blessed and Happy Dhanteras…. May you are always healthy and smiling.” 62. “May the festival of Dhanteras bring along new hopes and new dreams for you to walk on new paths of success…. Happy Dhanteras.” Dhanteras wishes for clients and customers 63. “Wishing you a very Happy Dhanteras blessed with new success stories and prosperity….. Have a wonderful time with your loved ones.” 64. “May the positivity of Dhanteras surround you with new opportunities to grow and prosper….. Happy Dhanteras to you.” Dhanteras wishes to employees 65. “May your hard work bring new chances and new hopes for you for a brighter and happier future…. Wishing you Happy Dhanteras.” 66. “On the occasion of Dhanteras, wishing you a wonderful festive season and a successful year ahead.” 67.“Warm wishes to all our employees on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras….. May you find success and prosperity in the coming year.” Dhanteras message for Facebook

68. “Warm wishes on Dhanteras to everyone. May we all are blessed by Lord Dhanvantri and may we find the best of health and fitness.” 69. “There is nothing as important as our health and on the occasion of Dhanteras, I wish that we all stay fit, healthy, and happy. Happy Dhanteras to everyone.” 70. “Wishing a very Happy Dhanteras to all. I wish that this occasion marks the beginning of good and happy times in our lives.” 71. “May the celebrations of Dhanteras mark the beginning of the most beautiful festive times for all of us. Wishing you health, wealth, and prosperity on Dhanteras.” Dhanteras wishes in advance 72. “Wishing a very Happy Dhanteras in advance to you…. May there be happiness and health in your life to make it a cheerful year for you….. may you have the best of festivities!!!” Dhanteras wishes to Teacher 73. “To my dearest teacher, I wish a very Happy Dhanteras to you…. I wish you success and prosperity in this coming year…. Warm wishes on Dhanteras to you and your family.” Dhanteras messages for son and daughter

74. “The occasion of Dhanteras is incomplete for me without wishing the best of health and happiness for the apple of my eyes….. Happy Dhanteras to you my dear.” Dhanteras messages for brother and sister 75. “To my most loving sister, I wish you a Dhanteras full of success and growth in life…. May Lord Ganesh and Maa Laxmi be there to guide you in every phase of your life.” Dhanteras messages for Mother and Father 76. “Dearest mom and dad, I am sending you warm wishes on Dhanteras for a year full of good health and beautiful smiles…. May you enjoy this festival with high spirits!!!” Dhanteras wishes for students and kids 77. “May the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras bring along many beautiful opportunities for you to have a prosperous life…. Happy Dhanteras to the students!!!” Dhanteras corporate wishes

78. “Wishing a prosperous and Happy Dhanteras to our clients…. May the coming year bring along success and prosperity to you and your business!!!” Funny Dhanteras wishes 79.“May Dhanteras become the occasion of dhan for you….. Wishing you a wealthy and healthy year.” 80. “Wishing you moments of happiness, prosperity, and surprises in the coming year….. Wishing you a very Happy Dhanteras.” Dhanteras messages for Facebook 81. “May the brightness of Dhanteras fill your life and hearts with positivity and happiness.” 82. “Wishing you great success and a brighter future…. Wishing you Happy Dhanteras.” Happy Dhanteras wishes Whatsapp status