Happy Makar Sankranti 2020: Wishes, messages, status, images & quotes for Whatsapp and Facebook

Makar Sankranti 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Wallpaper, Messages, Photos: This Makar Sankranti make sure to wish your friends and family right with the best quotes. Check it out

Makar Sankranti 2020 Wishes: Makar Sankranti is the first festival of the year that is celebrated religiously across the whole of India. It is celebrated on the 14th of January every year and it marks the beginning of the harvesting season. It is believed to be an auspicious day as any task carried or started on this day will prove to be fruitful.

So, if you are looking to wish your friends and family on this auspicious day, we’ve got you covered.

Check out all the quotes, messages, status, images & wishes for Whatsapp and Facebook:

1. Hope you are blessed with good fortune, kindness, and happiness on this special Kite Day and always!

2. The harvest festival is here. May you have a wonderful Makar Sankranti.

3. Hope you always soar high just like the colourful kites that dot the sky.

Hope this Makar Sankranti brings to your home, rays of joy and hope. Happy Makar Sankranti!

4. The sun signifies knowledge, spiritual light and wisdom. Makar Sankranti signifies that we should turn away from the darkness of delusion in which we live, and begin to joyously let the light within us shine brighter and brighter. We should gradually begin to grow in purity, wisdom, and knowledge, even as the sun does from this day.

- Swami Sivananda

5. Have a cheerful Uttarayan, and may God bless you and your family with every bit happiness, prosperity and kindness in the world!

6. I wish you to have a life filled with the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and celebrate the festival with sweets and gifts. Happy Makar Sankranti!

7. Hope the rising sun on Makar Sankranti fills your life with abundant joy and prosperity. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Here are the Images you can forward your friends and family this, Makar Sankranti 2020:

