Happy Republic Day 2020: From ceremonious parades to women performing stunts; have a look at the photos

The Constitution was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on 26 November 1949 and came into effect on 26 January 1950 with a democratic government system, completing the country's transition towards becoming an independent republic. 26 January was chosen as the Republic day because it was on this day in 1929 when the Declaration of Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj) was proclaimed by the Indian National Congress. The main Republic Day celebration is held in the national capital, New Delhi, at the Rajpath before the President of India.

Like every year, on Republic day, ceremonious parades take place at the Rajpath as a tribute to India. Commencing from the gates of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Raisina Hill on Rajpath past the India Gate, this event is the main attraction of India's Republic Day. Nine to twelve different regiments of the Indian Army in addition to the Navy and Air Force with their bands march past at the parade. Besides the parade, women bikers of paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force performed daredevil stunts. It was led by Inspector Seema Nag.

Marching for the first time in the Republic Day parade was a contingent of the Corps of Army Air Defence. This year, one of the showstoppers of the parade was India’s Anti-Satellite Weapons system that was successfully tested in March last year. The ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief guest Brazilian president Jair Messias Bolsonaro. President of India Ram Nath Kovind took the salute.

A lot of people are gathered at India Gate to see the celebration and hear Narendra Modi's speech.

Pinkvilla wishes you all a Happy Republic Day.

Credits :APH

