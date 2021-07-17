Har role mein Badhai mili: Amul celebrates National Award winner Surekha Sikri’s legacy

The dairy brand paid tribute to the veteran actress Surekha Sikri who left for her heavenly abode on July 16 at the age of 75.

The sudden demise of the veteran actress Surekha Sikri has left a void in the Indian cinema and the Television industry. Fans from every corner of the country poured tributes. Many TV actors, Bollywood stars and South Indian actors too paid their last respects. Amul also joined in to pay homage to the star. Amul dropped a cartoon illustration dedicated to the powerful roles played by the legend. The dairy brand celebrated her phenomenal acting and stage presence.

“Har role mein Badhai mili (Got applauded for every role),” Amul wrote on the monochromatic cartoon. The brand captioned the illustration, “Topical: Tribute to three time National Film Award winning actress…” The post left Surekha's fans emotional. “Om Shanti,” wrote one of the followers. Another user commented, “Rest in peace”. Many others left sad emoticons on the post. The veteran actress Surekha Sikri passed away on July 16 due to a cardiac arrest. The actress was reportedly admitted to the hospital due to atrial fibrillation, ischemic heart disease, and cerebrovascular accident. The senior star was also admitted to the hospital back in September 2020 after suffering a brain stroke. The actress previously had suffered a brain stroke in 2018 during the shoot of a TV show in Mahabaleshwar. Reportedly, this led to brain stroke and paralysis back in 2018.

Looking back, Surekha Sikri had won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1989. Her stint as Kalyani Devi on Balika Vadhu remains one of the most popular ones in the history of television. She also appeared in the movie Badhaai Ho and managed to impress everyone with her portrayal of dadi. Surekha won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for the film.

