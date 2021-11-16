Hardik Pandya on watches seized by Mumbai customs: Allegations of me crossing legal boundaries are unfounded

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya found himself in trouble after the custom official had detained two luxury watches at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. It was reported that that the officials had noticed a discrepancy in the serial numbers mentioned on the watches and invoice. The media reports suggested that while the watches were pre-owned, their serial numbers didn’t match. This isn’t all. While the two new watches were said to be around Rs 5 crore, Pandya claimed that it was worth Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 40 lakhs respectively.

While the news has been grabbing a lot of attention, Hardik Pandya had now issued an official statement in the matter. In the statement he not just refuted the claims about the watches costing Rs 5 crore, he also emphasised that the allegations against him crossing the legal boundaries are misfounded. The statement read as, “Early on Monday morning, 15th November, on my arrival from Dubai, after picking up my luggage, I voluntarily went to Mumbai airport customs counter to declare the items brought by me and pay the requisite customs duty. Wrong perceptions have been floating around on social media regarding my declaration to customs at Mumbai airport, and I would like to clarify about what transpired.”

He further added, “I had voluntarily declared all the items that I’d lawfully purchased from Dubai and was ready to pay whatever duties that needed to be paid. As a matter of fact, the customs department had asked for all purchases documents which were submitted; however, customs is doing proper valuation for duty which I’ve already confirmed to pay. The cost of the watch is approximately Rs 1.5 crore and not Ra 5 crore as per the rumours floating around on social media. I’m a law abiding citizen of the country and I respect all government agencies. I’ve received all the cooperation from the Mumbai customs department and I’ve assured my full cooperation to them and will provide them with whatever legitimate documents they need to get this matter cleared. All allegations against me of crossing any legal boundaries are totally unfounded”.

To note, Hardik had returned from Dubai after the T20 World cup wherein the Indian cricket team’s poor performance had left everyone disappointed.

Also Read: Natasa Stankovic shares an adorable father and son moment of Hardik Pandya and Agastya; SEE PIC