Harnaaz Sandhu reveals she's suffering from Celiac disease; All you need to know about it

It was only yesterday that Miss Universe, 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu opened up about her celiac disease and that has been grabbing all the limelight. Everyone is talking about this and is curious to understand what exactly is celiac disorder. Well, it is an immune disorder triggered by foods containing gluten. This came into the limelight after Harnaaz was being trolled for her weight on social media. While speaking about women’s rights in connection with the hijab row, opened up about her personal struggles as a woman. It is during that time that she revealed having Celiac disease.

Talking about Celiac disease, it can cause both weight gain and loss as per Today’s Dietitian, a magazine for nutrition professionals. The disorder can cause long-lasting digestive troubles, keeping the body from receiving all the nutrition that it requires, according to the United States' National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. People with celiac disease need to cut out from their diets food containing gluten -- a protein naturally found in rye, wheat and barley. It also occurs in bread, pasta and cereal. According to England's National Health Service, celiac disease can cause long-term complications like anaemia and the weakening of bones.

Unfortunately, there is no cure for celiac disease, but patients can keep their symptoms under control and prevent long-term complications by adhering to a gluten-free diet. Yesterday at an event in Chandigarh, Harnaaz Sandhu said that nobody knows about her Celiac disease and that she cannot have a lot of things. Harnaaz further said that she is one of the courageous and confident girls who believe even if she is fat, even if she is thin, it is her body and she loves herself.