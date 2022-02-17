Haryana government lifts all Covid-19 restrictions as cases decline, people urged to follow safety rules

With Coronavirus cases coming down in Haryana, the state government has lifted all the remaining curbs across the state. However, the government has also appealed to people to strictly follow Covid protocols including social distancing. The order was issued by Sanjeev Kaushal, Chief Secretary-cum-Chairperson of the State Executive Committee of Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA). To note, the state government had earlier lifted curbs for all offices, private and government to operate at full capacity along with a few other relaxations.

Restrictions were earlier imposed by the HSDMA because of increasing COVID-19 cases in the state. On February 5, the state government had eased some Covid-related restrictions and the new guidelines were to remain in force till February 15. Last month, it had allowed the reopening of cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes with 50 percent seating capacity. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also tweeted about the same in Hindi on the government official handle. As reported by Times Now, India has recorded 3,70,240 active cases on February 16.

Well, the data available showed that 82,988 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, and the cumulative tally of recovered patients is now at 4,18,43,446.

Take a look at the tweet here:

It is worth mentioning here that the state government had decided to open schools for classes 1 to 9 from February 10. “Schools in Haryana will reopen from Feb 10 for classes 1 to 9. Online classes will also continue,” the state government had told ANI.

