Haryana government likely implement odd even scheme for vehicles amid significant rise in pollution

After the COVID 19 pandemic toll took a massive toll on lives across India, the northern states now have another major problem to deal with. We are talking about the massive rise in pollution. The north Indian states have been witnessing a significant rise in pollution following which the citizens have been facing severe health issues. And while the air quality has deteriorated drastically in states like Delhi, Haryana, Punjab etc, the respective governments are trying to implement stringent measures to curb the rise in pollution.

As per a recent update, Manohar Lal Khattar led Haryana Government is now planning to implement the even and odd scheme for vehicles in certain districts to curb pollution. According to media reports, this rule has been issued for four districts of Haryana - Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar, and Sonipat. Talking about it, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while addressing the media, stated, “Haryana Govt is planning to implement the odd-even scheme for vehicles. We have also prepared a committee of engineers, Gurugram Municipal Corporation commissioner and DC today to look for alternatives to reduce pollution”.

Haryana Govt is planning to implement the odd-even scheme for vehicles: CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Gurugram pic.twitter.com/hYzGp8WXIu — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2021

This isn’t all. It is also reported that the authorities are planning to change in the working mode of employees as well. While the offices have opened up for the employees in Haryana, the media reports suggest that the government employees have been asked to work from home till November 22 in its 14 districts. Besides, the private offices have also been reportedly asked to do the same. These 14 districts include Bhiwani, Charkhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Jind, Karnal, Nuh, Mehendragarh, Sonipat, Rohtak, Rewari, and Palwal.

