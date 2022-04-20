Haryana govt makes wearing of mask mandatory in four districts amid Covid-19 surge

The rise in COVID-19 cases across the country has led Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments to make face masks mandatory for the residents of Gurugram, Noida, and other NCR districts.

As per a report in NDTV, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that since there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases over the past a few days in Gurugram, wearing of a mask has been made compulsory there. Apart from that, the rule has also been implemented in three other districts including Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar. All four districts are near New Delhi and fall in the national capital region (NCR). "As a precautionary measure in the districts which lie close to the national capital, we have made the wearing of a mask compulsory," he said.

Even the Uttar Pradesh government had also announced a mask mandate in six districts including Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, and Baghpat.

The country recorded 1,274 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With the new numbers, the active cases now stand at 11,860 and comprise 0.03 percent of the total infections. Meanwhile, 928 recoveries were reported on Monday. The recovery rate remained at 98.76 percent.

Meanwhile, as per the reports in PTI, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday is likely to discuss the mandatory use of face masks. For those unaware, in early April, the Delhi government withdrew Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public.

Also Read: Covid-19: India reports 90 percent jump in daily count; 2,183 fresh cases in 24 hours

