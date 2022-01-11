Haryana imposes new restrictions in 8 more districts till January 19; Check full guidelines

Omicron cases are continuously rising in the country. In many states schools, cinema halls, gyms among others have been closed. And now the Haryana Government has banned large congregations such as rallies and protests in 8 more districts of the state. The order was issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) that mentions the restrictions will be applicable till 5 am upto January 19. “Large congregations like all kinds of public meetings, rallies, protests, dharnas, etc. shall be prohibited in the state,” said the order.

The 8 new districts where the restrictions will be applicable are Sirsa, Rewari, Jind, Fatehabad, Mahendergarh, Kaithal, Bhiwani and Hisar. Earlier, these restrictions were imposed in Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Rohtak Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat. Currently, the worst-affected regions are Maharashtra and New Delhi. The national capital has restricted dine-in restaurants but the takeaway is allowed. Maharashtra government is still contemplating bringing lockdown in the state. Well, other restrictions are put in place.

Check the guidelines here:

1. Malls and markets will be allowed to open till 6 pm. However, shops selling essential items like milk and medicine will be allowed to open at all times.

2. Cinema halls, theaters and multiplexes, sports complexes, swimming pools and stadium shall remain closed except when being used for training of sportspersons for participation in national and international events, the order said.

3. All entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions are prohibited

4. Government and private offices, except for emergency/essential services, have been advised to function with 50 per cent staff attendance.

5. The state government banned people eligible for vaccination but not fully vaccinated from entering shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places, starting January 1.

6. A night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am is already in force in the state.

Reportedly, till January 10, Haryana reported 5,736 new COVID-19 cases.

Also Read: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar test positive for COVID-19